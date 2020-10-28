High Five Turkey Drive 2020, November 4, 5 & 6

The High Five Turkey Drive is all set this year with the United Way of Aroostook and Townsquare Media, November 4, 5 & 6.

This year is a little different in a good way. We are excited to broadcast live at Priority Auto Sales in Houlton on Nov 4, John’s Shurfine & St. John Valley Pharmacy in Fort Kent on the 5th, and Star City IGA in Presque Isle on Friday the 6th. This time, we’re looking for more monetary donations. We’re still collecting turkeys, but we’re reducing contact and staying safe for our communities.

We’ll be sharing photos online and encourage you to do the same. We’re looking forward to seeing you again this year. and invite you to come to our locations. We’ll be social distancing and sanitizing as we follow guidelines. Every year, local businesses visit us and show their support. It’s always great seeing you and thank you for your generosity.

Jump into the High Five Turkey Drive, November 4, 5 & 6 and help feed the County. Together we’ll give everyone a happy Thanksgiving.