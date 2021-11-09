Photo Memories from The High Five Turkey Drive 2021

The High Five Turkey Drive was an incredible success again in 2021.

More than $9,102 was donated on Day 1 at Priority Auto & Tractor Sales in Houlton Houlton. Over $7,000 and counting was donated in Fort Kent on Day 2. Plus, a big Day 3 in Presque Isle at Star City IGA.

The goal of the United way of Aroostook and Townsquare Media is to help those who need it in the County every year. This means our friends and neighbors in northern Maine have the resources to have a happy Thanksgiving.

The success comes from the community donating so much with such generosity. Thank you for your support and compassion for a great cause.

We love to get photos each year when people and businesses come by to drop off turkeys or monetary donations. We took a lot of pictures - post one if you have it.

Thank you again for coming out in big numbers to make the High Five Turkey Drive a gigantic success. We can’t wait to see you next year.

Enjoy the High Five Turkey Drive 2021 gallery.