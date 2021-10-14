High Five Turkey Drive Ready to Help Families in Need

The High Five Turkey Drive is ready to go for 2021. We’re looking forward to seeing you again at our familiar locations (see below for the locations and schedule).

Townsquare Media is psyched to working with United Way of Aroostook on this awesome yearly event.

High Five Turkey Drive Locations

Each day, we’ll be accepting donations from 9 am to 5 pm.

Wednesday, November 3 , We’ll be at Priority Auto Sales in Houlton.

Thursday, November 4 , Come see us and make a donation at John’s Shurfine & St. John Valley Pharmacy in Fort Kent.

Friday, November 5, we can’t wait to see you at Star City IGA in Presque Isle.

Major Goals to Help Families

We are focusing on collecting gift cards and monetary donations this year. This helps reduce handling the turkeys. We appreciate anything you can contribute to help.

The United Way detailed some amazing accomplishments from the High Five Turkey Drive.

The event has generated thousands of dollars to local pantries over the years.

In 2020, the High Five Turkey Drive raised over $14,000.

The goal for 2021 is $15,000

Sarah Ennis, Executive Director of the United Way of Aroostook:

Each year the event has brought so much relief to pantries and organizations that work hard to get a special meal out to those in need,” said Sarah Duncan, executive director of the United Way of Aroostook. “It warms your heart to see the people who work so hard at each pantry and organization to see their surprise and appreciation for the extra assistance they desperately need to do the work they do around the holidays. Turkeys are harder for them to store so they have been very appreciative of the gift cards so that they can purchase the turkeys right before their event and not have to store them. They are also able to purchase other parts of a Thanksgiving meal to provide even more to the individuals and families.

Local Business Challenge Each Other

We love seeing local businesses offer friendly challenges to others to encourage everyone to give. We have fun with it on air and hope to do more of the same this year.

If you want to get involved with the High Five Turkey Drive, contact the United Way of Aroostook at (207) 764 - 5197. You can visit them at the Aroostook Centre Mall too.