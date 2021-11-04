The High Five Turkey Drive Collecting Donations, Fort Kent, Maine

Record Day

The High Five turkey Drive is in full swing. We had a record first day in Houlton at Priority Auto & Tractor Sales. Over $7,500 and counting was raised.

So many familiar faces came by to donate to help families in need in Aroostook County. We’re looking for more gift cards and monetary donations this year. Please feel free to bring your turkeys too.

Broadcast Schedule

We’re broadcasting live every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, November 4, we’re at John’s Shurfine & St. John Valley Pharmacy in Fort Kent.

Friday, November 5, we will be at Star City IGA in Presque Isle.

Friendly Challenges

Friendly challenges are going out to local businesses to encourage them to give to such a great cause. Shout-out to some of your colleagues and get everyone involved. This is a huge community event with the donations staying in the areas they are collected.

High Five Turkey Drive Weather

The weather looks good for the High Five Turkey Drive. It was one of the warmest days we’ve had doing the event in Houlton.

In Fort Kent on Thursday, the sun will be out with temps near 40 degrees. Perfect weather to get out and go to John’s Shurfine & St. John Valley Pharmacy to donate. Good weather for our team to be there greeting you too.

On Friday, we’ll have the same kind of weather as we did Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures around 40 degrees with some sun and clouds. The ideal day to visit Star City IGA and make a nice donation to help families in need this season.

Tune In

Listen on air, on the stream and on our app for updates all day with the High Five Turkey Drive. Thank you to everyone who has donated and will be donating. Your support goes a long way in our communities.

