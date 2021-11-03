Make a Donation at The High Five Turkey Drive

United Way of Aroostook & Townsquare Media

It’s finally here and we couldn’t be more excited for the High Five Turkey Drive with the United Way of Aroostook and Townsquare Media.

Kicking Off The High Five Turkey Drive

We’re kicking everything in 2021 at Priority Auto & Tractor Sales in Houlton. This has been our starting spot for years, and we always look forward to seeing you come by and donate.

Live Broadcasts

The live broadcast starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. You can come by early and anytime between those hours - we are psyched to see some familiar faces again.

This year, we are focusing on collecting gift cards and monetary donations. We will of course be taking your turkeys too. (We are trying to reduce handling of the turkeys and also accommodate for the space at local food pantries).

Friendly Challenges to Other Businesses

We encourage the friendly challenges many businesses offer to other businesses in the area. This is not only fun and exciting, but it brings attention to helping those in need this Thanksgiving.

High Five Turkey Drive Schedule & Locations

Our schedule for the High Five Turkey Drive looks like this:

Wednesday, November 3, Priority Auto & Tractor Sales in Houlton.

Thursday, November 4, John’s Shurfine & St. John Valley Pharmacy in Fort Kent.

Friday, November 5, Star City IGA in Presque Isle.

Donations Stay in the Area

Remember, the donations stay in the area where they were collected. It’s a really good time and it’s for a great cause - to help people in our communities.

Get our free mobile app

More Info

If you have any questions, stop by one of our locations. You can also call the United Way of Aroostook at (207) 764 - 5197.

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked