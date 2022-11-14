Looking Forward to Seeing You at the High Five Turkey Drive 2022
The High Five Turkey drive is back again this year to raise money for food pantries during Thanksgiving in Aroostook County, Maine.
Townsquare Media and the United Way of Aroostook are partnering up to help our friends and neighbors who need the support during the holidays.
Monetary Donations and Gift Cards
Just like in past years, we'll be collecting monetary donations and gift cards to give gift certificates to the local food pantries to provide Thanksgiving baskets for their area. Our goal is to reach $15,000 in donations. We’re all looking forward to seeing you.
Live Broadcasts
The live on air broadcasts will be at familiar locations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. On Wednesday, November, 16, we will be in Fort Kent at John’s Shurfine & St. John Valley Pharmacy. Thursday, November 17, we will be in Houlton at Priority Auto & Tractor Sales. And on Friday, November 18, we will be live at Star City IGA in Presque Isle.
United Way of Aroostook
Sarah Duncan, Executive Director of the United Way of Aroostook, said, “I can’t express how much the pantries appreciate the generosity the communities show. I have several pantry managers that cry when I tell them the amount they will be receiving because they can make such a difference in the community not just for Thanksgiving but often also for Christmas as well.”
Thank You
A big shout out and thank you to all the local businesses, community organizations and local residents who help make this a huge event. Everyone is excited to see you again this year.
More Information
Contact the United Way of Aroostook for more information at 764-5197 for more information and if you would like to be a part of the high Five Turkey Drive.