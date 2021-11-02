Here’s How You Can Donate at the High Five Turkey Drive

The United Way of Aroostook and Townsquare Media are looking forward to seeing you at the High Five Turkey Drive 2021.

We love doing this every year to help families in need in Aroostook County, Maine.

High Five Turkey Drive Locations & Schedule

Just like in the past years, we will be broadcasting live from 9 am to 5 pm at three locations to make it easy for you to stop by and bring your donations.

Wednesday, November 3, come see us at Priority Auto & Tractor Sales on Route 1 in Houlton.

Thursday, November 4, make a donation at John’s Shurfine & St. John Valley Pharmacy in Fort Kent.

Friday, November 5, we will be at Star City IGA in Presque Isle.

Priority Auto & Tractor Sales has a great video to get your ready for the High Five Turkey Drive:

How to Donate

This year, we are looking for more gift cards and monetary donations. This reduces the handling of turkeys and helps out food pantries with limited space. Just drop by one of our locations on the day of the broadcast. it's that easy to give.

You can also donate now with the link below.

Friendly Challenges to Local Businesses

We love seeing local businesses offer friendly challenges to others to encourage everyone to give. We have fun with it on air and hope to do more of the same this year.

In the past, local businesses have offered friendly challenges to other businesses to give at the High Five Turkey Drive. We encourage you to do that again this year. Start thinking of who you want to shout-out to on the radio and online.

Additional Info

For more information on how to give, reach out to the United Way of Aroostook at (207) 764 - 5197. They also have an office at the Aroostook Centre Mall. Feel free to stop by if you want to get involved with this amazing yearly event.

