Well, here we are. Memorial Day Weekend in Maine. The unofficial kickoff to summer and the millions of tourists who spend literally BILLIONS of dollars in our lovely state. But not this year. And with each long weekend in Maine, one of the big issues is having to deal with tons of traffic on the Maine Turnpike. Again, not this year.

According to our friends at the Maine Turnpike Authority, traffic was cut in half in April. It's now up to about 70% of "normal." And that puts us at year 2000 levels.

Peter Mills, executive director of the Maine Turnpike Authority told us:

“The good news is, we are beginning to see traffic come back. We’ve seen incremental increases in weekday traffic already and with a sunny forecast everywhere in Maine this weekend, we suspect there will be more people on the road than we’ve seen since the outbreak began,”

Mills and the MTA think that traffic this weekend will be Mainers doing the day trip thing. People from other states have to deal with the 14-day quarantine rule and the Canadien border is closed.

Want to keep track of the Maine Turnpike traffic in real-time? Check out these awesome Live Cams from the MTA.

We hope you can get out and have a safe and wicked fun weekend. We are slowly but surely opening up our State. The weather looks great and we all deserve a great looooong weekend!!!

WATCH LIVE CAMS OF THE MAINE TURNPIKE HERE