Car Strikes Moose, Tractor Trailer on Maine Turnpike

Three people were injured early Wednesday when the car they were in struck a moose and a tractor trailer on the Maine Turnpike in Scarborough.

Maine State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to mile marker 40 on I-95 southbound just before 1:00 a.m., according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police say after striking the moose, the 4-door passenger car then struck a passing tractor trailer. The driver of the car, 23-year-old Jordan Andujar of Windham and his two passengers were transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland with what police called “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Moss did not identify the other occupants of the car.The driver of the tractor trailer was apparently not injured.

The moose was killed in the crash and was removed from the scene by the Maine Turnpike Authority. The crash occurred near an area known as the Scarborough Marsh.

According to the Maine Department of Transportation, May and June are peak months for car/moose collisions, and increase dramatically during these months. Moose are most active at dawn and dusk and also travel at night.

Officials urge drivers to be especially alert immediately after sunset because the animals can be hard to see until they are right in front of your headlights.

