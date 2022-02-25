State Police say a Maine man was killed on the Interstate in Litchfield Thursday evening after crashing into an RV, being thrown from his pickup truck and struck by two other vehicles.

The crash occurred around 6:50 p.m. in the northbound lanes near mile marker 95, according to spokesperson Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The initial investigation by Maine State Troopers determined that the driver of a blue GMC pickup truck was attempting to pass an RV when he lost control of his vehicle. The pickup struck the guardrail and then hit the RV, forcing both vehicles into the median.

“The driver of the pickup was ejected from the vehicle and moments later was struck by a third and fourth vehicle traveling in the same direction,” Moss stated.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. State police on Friday identified the victim as 35-year-old Brandon Currie of Newport.

Other drivers in Litchfield crash escape Injury

The driver of the RV, who is also from Maine, and the drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured, Moss said.

I-95 Northbound in Litchfield was shut down for about three hours Thursday night while the Maine State Police reconstructed the crash scene. The highway reopened to traffic around 10 p.m.

Assisting State Police at the crash site were members of the Gardiner Fire Department, the Litchfield Fire Department and the Maine Turnpike Authority.

The crash remains under investigation.

Litchfield, Maine is midway between Lewiston and Augusta.



16 Unsolved Homicides in Maine from the Past 20 Years Anyone with information about any of these crimes is encouraged to contact the Maine State Police.