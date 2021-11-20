Maine State Police say a large box truck full of packages crashed in the northbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike in Portland early Saturday morning, sending the driver to the hospital.

State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a crash around 5:20 a.m. near the Westbrook Street overpass and just north of Exit 46.

The 2014 box truck was traveling north when the unit experienced a mechanical issue, veered off the highway and into the median, where it rolled over and up onto both guardrails, according to Maine Public Safety Dept. spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The truck slid on the guardrails where it came to rest just before the overpass. One end stuck out in the northbound lanes and the other into the southbound lanes. The rig sustained extensive damage in the crash, Moss said.

The driver, 29-year-old Karl Remy of Norton, Massachusetts, was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland with what police described as “non-life threatening injuries.”

Traffic was moving in the area a short time later, but one lane on each side of the Turnpike was closed for several hours Saturday morning. As of 8:45 a.m., crews were still on scene working to remove the truck.