Lewiston Man Dies in Crash on Maine Turnpike in Falmouth

A Lewiston man was killed early Friday morning when the SUV he was driving went off the Maine Turnpike in Falmouth and crashed into a concrete bridge abutment.

Maine State Troopers and Falmouth Fire & Rescue responded shortly after 5:00 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash at mile marker 56 northbound, according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police say 30-year-old Brandon Bates of Lewiston was driving a 2019 Toyota Highlander when the vehicle went off the highway (I-95) and struck the Hurricane Road overpass abutment. The preliminary investigation indicates the SUV traveled about 200 feet on the grass part of the shoulder and went behind the guardrail before it crashed into the bridge support, Moss said.

Cause of fatal turnpike crash in Cumberland County is under investigation

Troopers who responded to the Falmouth crash believe Bates may have fallen asleep at the wheel. He was the only one in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation and we will update this article when more information is available.

The Maine Turnpike Authority assisted at the scene.

