Gun Discharged in Home Invasion, Victoria County, N.B.

The Saint-Léonard RCMP is asking for the public's help in identifying two people involved in an alleged home invasion and theft late Tuesday night in California Settlement, N.B.

Police and emergency personnel responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a residence on Back California Settlement Road shortly after 10:00 p.m., according to Sgt. Jean-Pierre Bouchard.



RCMP say “two individuals carrying firearms forcefully gained entry into the home, where minors were present.” An altercation allegedly took place involving a man inside the home and a gun was discharged.

The two intruders reportedly stole an undisclosed amount of money and prescription pills, and fled in “a dark-coloured vehicle” before police arrived. A 53-year-old man was treated at the scene by Ambulance New Brunswick paramedics and was not transported to hospital.

Through the investigation, police learned that the two individuals involved in the break-in spoke French and were wearing dark clothing. Further description of the individuals is not available at this time, Sgt. Bouchard said.

RCMP ask for information from Victoria County residents to identify suspects

As part of the ongoing investigation, police are interested in speaking with anyone living in the surrounding areas and who have outdoor surveillance cameras or trail cameras to check their recordings for any suspicious activity between 9:45 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7.

Police are also asking anyone who was driving through the California Settlement area during those hours and has dash-cam footage to call the Saint-Léonard RCMP.

If you have information about this incident please call the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

