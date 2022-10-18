RCMP Investigate Break, Enter and Theft in Tilley, N.B.

The Saint-Léonard RCMP is asking for the public's help as they investigate a recent break, enter and theft at a camp in Tilley, New Brunswick.

Police believe someone broke into a seasonal home on Dorsey Road in Tilley on Sunday, October 9 at around 3:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Jean Pierre Bouchard. Police say the camp was unoccupied at the time, and a Spypoint hunting camera was stolen.



If you have any information that may help police in the investigation, you are asked to call the Saint-Léonard RCMP at (506) 473-3137. Investigators are also hoping to hear from anyone who lives in the Dorsey Road/Route 105 area who may have surveillance footage from the time of the incident.

Information can also be provided anonymously through by Secure Web Tips at New Brunswick Crime Stoppers or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).