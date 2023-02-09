77-Year-Old Man Assaulted in St. Stephen, N.B. Area Home Invasion

The RCMP is asking for the public's help following a break, enter and theft, and assault Tuesday afternoon in Heathland, N.B., just north of St. Stephen.

Members of the St. Stephen RCMP responded to a residence on Route 740 around 2:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Scott MacKenzie. The 77-year-old homeowner said he arrived at his residence to find two unknown men inside the home.



Police say the suspects “damaged the interior of the home during the intrusion and stole several personal items before assaulting the homeowner and fleeing the scene.” Both suspects were reported to be armed with hand tools.

Both men appeared to be in their forties. One suspect was described as having long hair, and the other was tall with a slender build, according to information given to police.

The men were travelling in a blue SUV, possibly a Jeep Liberty or similar model, Sgt. MacKenzie said. The vehicle had a hitch attachment in the back and was missing a tire on the rear spare tire mount.

Anyone who lives in the Heathland area and has surveillance video footage from Tuesday, February 7 at approximately 2:45 p.m. is asked to contact the St. Stephen RCMP at 506-466-7030. Police would also like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed suspicious activity, or who may have information that could help further the investigation.

Information can be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.