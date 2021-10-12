The New Brunswick RCMP say they have arrested four people and seized several types of drugs including methamphetamine and ecstasy, along with prohibited weapons and cash in a drug bust in Moncton, N.B.

On Thursday, Oct. 7, police arrested a 46-year-old woman outside a business on Filles de Jesus Avenue as a part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, according to a news release from Cpl. Hans Ouellette.

Following the arrest, RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on nearby Elmwood Drive in Moncton. Police seized what they believed to be methamphetamine pills, ecstasy pills, hydromorphone pills, oxycodone pills, as well as psilocybin "magic" mushrooms, prescription pills, contraband cigarettes and cannabis. Police also confiscated prohibited weapons, drug paraphernalia and money at the residence

The 46-year-old woman was later released and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on January 20, 2022. Three others were arrested at the scene and later released, Cpl. Ouelette said.

The drug trafficking investigation was the result of an operation by the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit, which includes police officers from the New Brunswick RCMP, Woodstock Police Force and Fredericton Police Force. Members of the Codiac Regional RCMP assisted with the investigation.

RCMP say these efforts focus on disrupting and dismantling the trafficking of illegal drugs in the province, targeting those causing the most harm in our communities.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).