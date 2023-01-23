Eagle Lake Man Arrested for Trafficking Meth

A 45-year-old Eagle Lake man faces felony drug trafficking charges after police say they seized a large amount of methamphetamine from his home earlier this month.

Maine State Police say officers found the drugs while executing a search warrant related to the investigation of recent burglaries and thefts throughout the Saint John Valley. Kyle Robertson was considered a suspect and was likely to be in possession of stolen property according to a news release from Troop F.

On January 4th, at around 1:45 p.m., members of the Maine State Police, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Warden Service, and Maine Forest Service executed a search warrant at Robertson’s residence on Gilmore Brook Road in Eagle Lake.



During the search, police say they located a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, and small plastic baggies. Trooper Matt Curtin obtained a second search warrant and seized the drugs and paraphernalia as evidence. The drugs were later tested and confirmed to be methamphetamine, police say.

Robertson was arrested on Sunday, January 15th and charged with unlawful trafficking in Schedule W drugs (a Class B felony). He was taken at the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton and held on $2,500 bail. A court date in Fort Kent is pending. .

Maine State Police did not release any further information about the ongoing drug investigation or any details related to the alleged burglary/theft cases in northern Aroostook County.

Robertson reportedly operates a trucking company out of Eagle Lake hauling freight.

