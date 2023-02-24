Presque Isle Police Seize Meth in Early Morning Traffic Stop

Presque Isle police say charges are pending after a traffic stop in downtown Presque Isle early Wednesday morning turned up a substantial amount of drugs and "dangerous weapons."

Officers Vining and Rackham pulled over a vehicle on Main Street around 3:00 a.m., according to the Presque Isle Police Department. After interviewing the occupants, officers “developed probable cause to execute a search warrant on the vehicle.”

During the search, police allegedly found “multiple dangerous weapons” and approximately 54 grams (2 ounces) of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $11,000. The weapons apparently include several types of knives.

Presque Isle PD says the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending for all occupants of the vehicle.

This article will be updated as we receive more information.

