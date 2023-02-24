Presque Isle Police Seize Meth in Early Morning Traffic Stop

Presque Isle Police Seize Meth in Early Morning Traffic Stop

Presque Isle Police Department

Presque Isle police say charges are pending after a traffic stop in downtown Presque Isle early Wednesday morning turned up a substantial amount of drugs and "dangerous weapons."

Officers Vining and Rackham pulled over a vehicle on Main Street around 3:00 a.m., according to the Presque Isle Police Department. After interviewing the occupants, officers “developed probable cause to execute a search warrant on the vehicle.”

During the search, police allegedly found “multiple dangerous weapons” and approximately 54 grams (2 ounces) of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $11,000. The weapons apparently include several types of knives.

Presque Isle PD says the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending for all occupants of the vehicle.

This article will be updated as we receive more information.

 

Parents Should Familiarize Themselves with These Illegal Drugs

Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to recognizing and understanding when your child becomes involved with illegal drugs.

25 Best House of Pizzas in Maine

Filed Under: Drug bust, meth, presque isle
Categories: Local News, Local News Today, Maine News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From