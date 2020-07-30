Fort Fairfield Police: Theft at Shell Station on Main Street

Fort Fairfield Police said two people broke into the Shell station on Main Street and stole an undisclosed amount of tobacco products around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police are checking for video footage from other businesses.

Contact the Fort Fairfield Police at (207) 532-5400 if you recognize the two suspects in the video or pictures. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 638-8477 for a potential reward with information leading up to an arrest of the suspects.

Officials said “These are the best photos that were provided.”

Fort Fairfield Police also released a video on their Facebook: