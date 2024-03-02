Two People with Felony Warrants Wanted in Maine & Other States
Police are looking for a man and woman wanted as part of a criminal organization committing retail thefts throughout the country including Maine.
Man and Woman Wanted for Felony Theft Charges in Maine
The York County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Pardelian Muntean and 34-year-old Liana Moldovan stole more than $9,000 of jewelry from an Arundel antique store in December 2023.
Warrants in Several States
Warrants for their arrest were issued in Maine charging Felony Theft by Unauthorized Taking. Muntean and Moldovan also have arrest warrants in New York, Arizona, Texas, New Hampshire, and multiple jurisdictions in Maine.
Local and Federal Authorities Investigating
The investigation involves local detectives working with federal agencies to find and apprehend the two suspects. They could be returned to Maine on the charges.
Law Enforcement Looking for More Information
Contact the York County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 324-1113 if you recognize the two people or have any information about their whereabouts.
