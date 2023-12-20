Police Looking for Wanted Maine Man for Drug Investigation & Theft
Police are looking for a 48-year-old man with outstanding warrants for questioning in a drug investigation and ongoing theft in the Rockland area.
Authorities are Searching for Man with Active Warrants
If you have any information about the whereabouts of David Carver, call the Knox Regional Communications at (207) 594-0677.
Police are Asking the Public for Help Locating Man
“Carver was last known to be living in Knox County but has ties to Bangor, Penobscot and Lincoln County as well,” said the Rockland Police Department.
Photo of Suspect
Rockland Police posted a photo of Carver on their Facebook page.
