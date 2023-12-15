Here Are the 11 Most Stolen Items From Walmart in Maine

Credit: Scott Olson on Getty / Tobias Tullius on Unsplash

In a season traditionally associated with giving, an ironic rise in theft tends to occur.

Whether driven by the stress of providing gifts for loved ones or individuals seeking cheap thrills through theft, it is important to acknowledge that such actions are not justified.

Getty Images
Crime can strike at any time and place, with anyone vulnerable to becoming a victim, including retail giants like Walmart. Despite its status as a financial juggernaut, Walmart is not immune to theft. Originating as a small discount retailer in Rogers, Arkansas, Walmart has expanded internationally, with 25 stores in Maine, comprising 19 Supercenters, 3 discount stores, and 3 Sam’s Clubs. As of October 31, 2023, over 8,000 Mainers make up Walmart's full-time workforce.

DealAid compiles Walmart theft statistics from various sources, estimating the company's annual losses due to retail theft at $6.1 billion in 2022. These losses represented 14.7% of all retail theft losses in the USA that year, and they are projected to increase by $400 million to $6.5 billion in 2023.

Furthermore, the vulnerability of self-checkout terminals plays a major role in theft. As technology advances, addressing these concerns becomes imperative to curb the growing trend of theft and its subsequent impact on online marketplaces. Additionally, self-checkout terminals in Walmart stores contribute up to 50% of all theft-related losses. Goods stolen through organized retail crime at Walmart are commonly resold on popular online platforms such as Amazon and eBay.

In light of this, when examining Walmart stores in Maine, here is a list of the 11 most commonly stolen items taken by shoplifters.

The 11 Most Stolen Items From Walmart Stores

These are the items Walmart identifies as the most frequently stolen in their stores.

Gallery Credit: Emily

