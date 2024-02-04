Firefighters Rescued Two People Trying to Escape Fire in Maine

Two people were rescued Saturday night from a house fire at 181 Woodville Road in Chester.

Two People Saved from House Fire

The Lincoln Fire Department said a crew of only four saved both individuals from the blaze that started around 8 pm.

Crews Rescued Two People Trying to Escape the Fire

When crews arrived, they could not enter the house from the front because of the heavy fire. Two elderly residents were located at the rear of the home trying to escape by the back porch.

One Person Collapsed in the Driveway

“Firefighter Nate Chandler was able to help the occupants out through the back porch, and one collapsed in the driveway before reaching the ambulance,” said Fire Chief Dan Silva.

Taken to the Hospital with injuries

Both individuals suffered from smoke inhalation and were taken to the Penobscot Valley Hospital in stable condition.

Fire Chief: “Crews defied the odds”

“This crew defied the odds tonight, and two people are still living because of their willingness to push the envelope,” Silva said.

Ongoing Fire Investigation

The home was a complete loss. Investigators said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

