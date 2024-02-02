Maine Man Arrested for Bank Robbery and Police Recover $30,000

A 41-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening for a bank robbery in South Portland. Police recovered $30,000 in stolen money.

Man Arrested for Bank Robbery

The South Portland Police Department said Jason Arsenault robbed the Key Bank at 445 Gorham Road on January 26. He showed a note to the teller that said he had an explosive device and demanded money.

South Portland Police South Portland Police loading...

No Weapons or Device Displayed

No injuries were reported and Arsenault did not display any weapons or device, according to WGME News.

Stolen Vehicle Found

Aresenault fled with the cash in a Black Chevrolet. The stolen vehicle used for the robbery was recovered soon after by officers on John Roberts Road.

South Portland Police South Portland Police loading...

Suspect Arrested in Parked Vehicle

Police arrested Arsenault without incident at 10 pm Thursday. He was located in a parked vehicle on Mabel Street in Portland.

Police Recover $30,000 in Stolen Money

The South Portland Police said “during an interview, Arsenault led investigators to the location of nearly all of the $30,000 that was stolen during the robbery.”

South Portland Police South Portland Police loading...

Multiple Charges

Arsenault is facing charges for Robbery, Theft, Terrorizing and Unauthorized Use of Property. He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail with bail set at $25,000.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The 50 best small towns to raise a family in the U.S. Looking for the best small towns to raise a family? Stacker compiled this list of the top 50 small towns in the United States using 2023 data from Niche Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz