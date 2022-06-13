Residential Fire in Fort Fairfield

The Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue and additional crews knocked down a fire at a family home at 14 Payne Road around 1:47 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Homeowner Gets Help from Neighbor

The homeowner had minor burns, but was able to get out of the residence with help from a neighbor. Both were treated for smoke inhalation. A firefighter also received treatment for dehydration and smoke inhalation. “They are all stable with non-life threatening injuries at the time of transport,” said officials.

Crews and Equipment

Deputy Chief Fenderson was the first on the scene to see large amounts of smoke and fire inside the single story family home. Firefighters on duty arrived shortly after with the Tower and Engine. Crews attending a firefighter training also assisted with an engine and ambulances.

Fire Knocked Down

The fire was knocked down and crews remained until power was cut and the overhaul was completed around 5:15 p.m. The home was cleared of poisonous gases, said fire officials.

Cause of Fire

The Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue said the fire was caused by an “improper disposal of smoking material. Please use caution when smoking inside around flammable objects and furniture.”

On their Facebook page, the Fort Fairfield Fire rescue showed photos of a closed door in the home as an example of how to slow a fire from spreading.

Assisting Departments and Local Help

Assisting with the fire were multiple crews from the Easton Fire Department, the Maine Forest Service, the Fire Marshal’s Office and Versant Power. Some local homeowners who are previous department members helped with hydrants and hydration. Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue said “We are very thankful for all the support we received today from both our mutual aid departments and the citizens of Fort Fairfield.”

