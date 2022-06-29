Danny Gahagan Receives EMS Merit Award

Congratulations to Presque Isle Firefighter and Paramedic Danny Gahagan for receiving an EMS Merit Award for Region 5.

Maine EMS Director Sam Hurley presented the award to Gahagan on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 via Zoom. Gahagan’s contributions to the local and regional EMS earned him the honor.

Gahagan Honored for Contributions

Gahagan has been dedicated to serving the area for many years. He’s been with the Presque Isle Fire Department since 2017. Some of his accomplishments are devoting his time as an instructor and teaching the EMT basic course through the Paramedic course. Gahagan also teaches the “Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Prehospital Trauma Life Support (PHTLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), Basic Life Support (BLS) courses.”

A Big Thank You to All the First Responders

It’s such a relief to know we have such great men and women working hard to keep us safe. Our first responders in Aroostook County, Maine are some of the best in the world. We can’t thank them enough. It's always important to see someone get recognized for their efforts.

Additional Details and Contact Info

To learn more about the Presque Isle Fire Department and the great work they do, visit their homepage. There are also regular posts to their Facebook with updates on calls, training and community involvement. You can visit the Fire Station which is located at 43 North St in Presque Isle, Maine. If you have any questions, the front office phone number is (207) 769-0881. The Fire Chief is Darrell White.

