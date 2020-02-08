Fire Damages Home on Sunrise Court, Limestone, Maine

A fire was knocked down and contained to apartment 7 at 9 Sunrise Ct. in Limestone Thursday night.

The Limestone Fire Department responded to the call at 10:12 p.m. and cleared the scene at 12:11 a.m.

According to WAGM, Limestone Fire Chief Jon Poitras said three people were taken to Cary Medical Center for burns and smoke inhalation.

Smoke and water damaged three other apartments, said LFD. Tenants are staying with family or friends.

The fire is under in investigation.