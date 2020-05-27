Disney World plans to begin the lofty process of reopening their large Orlando theme parks in a post-COVID-19 era on July 11, officials just announced.

Disney's Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Florida will open on July 11, officials say. The rest of the park will open on July 15, according to a report from TheHollywoodReporter.com.

Disney will institute extensive safety measures ahead of the planned mid-summer reopening. Guests will be required to wear masks. Plus, body temperatures of both guests and employees will be taken before they enter the park, today's announcement revealed.

Disney's Vice President of Operations, Jim MacPhee, shared the plan in a presentation to a local economic recovery task force earlier today, TheHollywoodReporter.com says. Disney's plan is subject to approval by local leaders.

Additionally, Disney will reopen at a much lower capacity to ensure social distancing measures are followed. Employees will enforce social distancing policies. Sanitization and sterilization efforts will also increase greatly,

Disney's theme parks in Florida and California have been closed since mid-March. The Disney Springs shopping and dining district in Orlando re-opened with new safety measures last week.

Other Orlando resorts have presented similar plans to local officials in recent days. In a similar presentation, Universal Orlando said they plan to reopen with similar safety measures in place on June 5. Plus, SeaWorld Orlando plans to reopen on June 11, The Orlando Sentinel reports.

As for the reopening of the company's Disneyland Resort in California, earlier this week California Governor Gavin Newsom revealed theme parks can reopen in the third phase of the state's four-phase reopening plan.

“Phase 3 is not a year away. It’s not six months away. It’s not even three months away. It may not even be more than a month away,” Newsom on Tuesday (May 26) citing the need for the state's infection and hospitalization rates to remain stable before allowing "at-risk" businesses to reopen.