Billie Eilish released a powerful short film that addresses body shaming and the sexualization of young women.

On Tuesday (May 26), the 18-year-old pop star released "Not My Responsibility" to overwhelming support from her fans. During her Where Do We Go? World Tour, Eilish debuted a portion of the video that acted as an interlude during her set.

The "everything i wanted" singer begins the video by standing in darkness while wearing her signature oversized clothing. She begins unzipping her hoodie and undressing while speaking about the opinions of others.

"Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet?" Eilish questions. "Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?"

"If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman," she continues, before sinking into a sea of black liquid. "If I shed layers, I'm a slut. Though you've never seen my body, you still judge it... and judge me for it. Why make assumptions about people based on their size?"

"We decide who they are," she continues. "We decide what they're worth. If I wear more, if I wear less – who decides what that makes me and what that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?"

Last year, Eilish revealed in an interview with Calvin Klein that she wears her signature baggy clothes to avoid body shaming.

