How Billie Eilish Honored the Late Taylor Hawkins at the 2022 Grammys

Billie Eilish honored late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her 2022 Grammys performance.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Sunday (April 3), where the "everything i wanted" hit-maker performed an emotional rendition of her Grammy-nominated song "Happier Than Ever."

While performing alongside her brother FINNEAS, the 20-year-old singer wore a black T-shirt featuring an image of the late Hawkins smiling.

After Eilish and FINNEAS concluded their performance on an artificial rain-drenched set, Eilish held out her tee taut to showcase Hawkins' face, as the audience applauded.

Hawkins died at the age of 50 on March 25.

"It was incredibly heartbreaking," Eilish told Access Hollywood about Hawkins' passing, which she learned about before a concert performance in March. "It was right before we went on stage. And we got the news and it really, really tore us all apart. It’s horribly, horribly tragic."

“Taylor was such a legendary player. We were admirers of his work years before we got to meet him," FINNEAS shared.

The Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform during the Grammys telecast but canceled following the death of Hawkins.

Despite their absence, the band took home the awards for Best Rock Performance ("Making a Fire"), Best Rock Song ("Waiting On a War") and Best Rock Album (Medicine at Midnight) during the Grammys pre-show earlier in the day.

Eilish was nominated for seven awards at the 2022 Grammys ceremony: Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video and Best Music Film.

This marked the second major awards show for Eilish in the past week. On March 27, she took home an Oscar for "No Time To Die," her James Bond film theme song.