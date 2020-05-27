Canadian Arrested after Stealing Boat & Motoring to Maine

STEUBEN, Maine (AP) — The U.S Border Patrol and Coast Guard have arrested a Canadian man accused of stealing a commercial fishing boat and motoring to Maine.

U.S. law enforcement officials were alerted Monday morning that the boat was stolen from Grand Manan Island in the Canadian Province of New Brunswick and was headed toward the Maine coast.

The boat was intercepted by the Coast Guard and the sole occupant was taken into custody by the Border Patrol.

Under special rules because of the pandemic, the man was immediately expelled to Canada instead being prosecuted for illegally entering the U.S.