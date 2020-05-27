Presque Isle High School Salutes Class of 2020

Watch the YouTube tribute to the Presque Isle High School class of 2020. There is also a Facebook video featuring the graduates.

Teachers at PIHS shared a video tribute to seniors on Facebook. The staff had a lot of fun dressing up and making appearances.

Presque Isle High School is giving out Yearbooks Thursday, May 28 at the main entrance driveway from 9 am – 1 pm.

Yearbook staffers will bring books to your vehicle. PIHS said they discourage picking up someone else’s Yearbook – they want to hand them to the owner.

You can purchase a Yearbook for $50 while supplies last. Cash or checks can be taken at the PIHS main driveway.