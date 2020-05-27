Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock is coming back for a full-length reboot on Apple TV+. The news follows the collection of Fraggle Rock: Rock On! shorts available on the streaming platform during quarantine. Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson will serve as the series’ showrunners, with original performer Dave Goelz reprising his roles as Boober Fraggle and Red Fraggle respectively.

The original show ran from 1983 to 1987, filled with a menagerie of charmingly bizarre characters. Fraggle Rock was like The Muppets’ quirky younger cousin, with caveman-esque puppets engaging in wacky activities in their system of natural caves known as Fraggle Rock. According to Collider, the reboot will feature "new songs and adventures, with the same spirit as the classic". Now, today’s children will get to enjoy a part of the late 80s and early 90s kids’ experience: the catchiness of the Fraggle Rock theme song.

However, a lot has changed in the world of children’s television since Fraggle Rock first sung and danced its way on air. The updated reboot will likely take a cue from the new Fraggle Rock shorts, which tone down the craziness and feature celebrity guests including Common and Tiffany Haddish.

Fraggle Rock isn’t the only Jim Henson puppet-centric show to find a new home on streaming. A new six-episode Muppets limited series titled Muppets Now! hits Disney+ on July 31.