Maine Records 2nd Riding Lawnmower Death in a Week
APPLETON, Maine (AP) — Police say a riding lawnmower apparently tumbled from a retaining wall, killing a woman in the town of Appleton.
The Knox County Sheriff's Department says 59-year-old Doreen Robbins was discovered underneath the mower by a family member on Saturday.
The exact circumstances of the death are being investigated but deputies believe the mower fell from a 5-foot retaining wall.
Earlier this month, a teen was fatally injured when he became trapped between a riding lawnmower and a parked boat on Peaks Island.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app