Caribou Police Welcomes New Officer

The Caribou Police Department recently welcomed a new police officer to the force.

Amanda Baker is the second full time female police officer in Caribou. She started working at CPD March 25 (pictured left).

Stephanie Fields-Beaulieu is the first full time female officer in Caribou (pictured right).

You can find resources at the Caribou Police website. The Caribou Chief of Police is Michael Gahagan and the administrator is Laura Adams. A list of all the staff is posted. Contact information, phone numbers, forms, laws, rules & regulations, photos and other links are available.

CPD also has an updated Facebook with info about current city matters, as well as posts on suspects, people of interest and missing dogs and animals.

Caribou Police Department is located at 25 High Street in Caribou, Maine. The phone number is (207) 493-3301.