Van Buren Man Jailed on Five Warrants, Possession of Meth

A Van Buren man remains behind bars following his arrest in Caribou for possession of methamphetamine and several other charges.

Caribou Police Officer Chandler Madore was on routine patrol around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26th when he noticed a suspicious male on Herschel Street, according to a news release from the Caribou Police Department.

Officer Madore confirmed the identity of 31-year-old Shaun Whidden of Van Buren. Police say Whidden got into a vehicle and drove to a business on High Street then quickly went inside. The officer followed and confronted Whidden , taking him in custody for five outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Upon searching Whidden, police say they found nearly 60 grams (over 2 ounces) of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Caribou Police Department and charged with, Class B Felony Unlawful Possession of Schedule W Drugs (Meth) with Priors, Class C Violating Conditions of Release, as well as the five active arrest warrants.

Bail was not allowed and Whidden was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton. He is scheduled to appear in court in Caribou on June 2.

Officer Madore was assisted by Officer Aaron Marquis.

