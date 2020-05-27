Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 28 new cases of coronavirus in the state Wednesday. There were two deaths.

The state has 2.137 confirmed cases. The number of people who have recovered is 1,357. There have been 81 deaths.

There are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Aroostook County. There has been one death. Seven people have recovered with two in the hospital.

Fifty-nine people are in the hospital with 25 in critical care. Fourteen are on ventilators.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 27, 2020 at 12:30 PM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 2,137 1,914 223 1,357 260 81

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 59 In Critical Care 25 On a Ventilator 14 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 151 Total Critical Care Beds 406 Available Ventilators 232 Total Ventilators 315 Alternative Ventilators 439

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 252 114 25 2 Aroostook 8 7 2 1 Cumberland 1,065 630 120 43 Franklin 36 28 2 1 Hancock 11 10 1 1 Kennebec 128 102 23 9 Knox 20 18 2 Lincoln 20 13 2 Oxford 26 17 1 Penobscot 99 86 17 1 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 29 19 5 Somerset 21 16 Waldo 51 36 4 14 Washington 2 2 York 365 258 56 9 Unknown 3

Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 98 4.6% 20s 269 12.6% 30s 290 13.6% 40s 327 15.3% 50s 392 18.3% 60s 298 13.9% 70s 228 10.7% 80+ 235 11.0%

Result Antibody PCR Total Positive 198 2,563 2,761 Negative 3,463 43,480 46,943 Indeterminate 8 80 88 Total 3,669 46,123 49,792