Central Aroostook Jr/Sr High Honor Roll For Third Quarter
Central Aroostook Jr/Sr High School in Mars Hill have released the honor roll for the third quarter of the academic year. Many area school districts are now into the fourth and final quarter of the year and students continue to earn recognition for academic excellence in the classroom.
CAJHS recognized students in grades 7-12 and distinguished students as having achieved honors, high honors, and highest honors. Congratulations to the following students for making the third quarter honor roll at Central Aroostook Jr/Sr High School:
Grade 7 Honors
Mackenzie Davis
Abrianna McDonald
Brandon Whitman
Grade 7 High Honors
Maddilyn Atkinson
Lilly Brewer
Lilly Burtt
Agis Clark
Maxwell Couture
Zylie Cullins
Jahleel Josephy
Kohen Kinney
Kellen McCrum
Dylan Mckeen
Rebecca O'Leary
Jacob Orser
Stevi Pierce
Rachel Rolon
Grade 7 Highest Honors
Sophia Bradstreet
Jack Hentosh
Charlie Pierce
William Whited
Grade 8 Honors
Elana Barnes
Gage McCrum
Carson Scott
Dommanick Shorey
Grade 8 High Honors
Savannah Hallett
Abigail Howlett
Victoria McCrum
Livia Sawyer
Hannah Shaw
Grade 8 Highest Honors
Harleigh Allen
Isabelle Anthony
Ella Gagne
Grade 9 Honors
Rebecca Bell
Reed Birmingham
Olivia Blanchard
Riley Crawford
Jamison Fulton
Isaac Gillen
Molly Grant
Joshua Kearney
Brinleigh Kingsbury
Trace Kinney
Olivia York
Grade 9 High Honors
Lily Bell
Lily Claire
Cassie Codrey
Millie Couture
Keith Giberson
Julia Pierce
Steven Price
Caroline Thomas
Jonah Tweedie
Grade 9 Highest Honors
Chase Henderson
Grade 10 Honors
Allisa Burtt
Chad Crandall
Carson Cushman
Emma Giberson
Cody Hayes
Kale Kinney
Rylee Pierce
Izabel Pryor
Grade 10 High Honors
Wyatt Allen
Colby Burlock
Kristen Butler
Abigail Haines
Caleb Howlett
Abram McCrum
Skylynn Tilley
Cierra White
Grade 10 Highest Honors
Kassidy Blackstone
Ira Fletcher
Jacob Hotham
Willam Sargent
Nevaeh Shaw
Grade 11 Honors
Josephine Boyce
Hailey Brewer
Ryder Brewer
Kenyan Campbell
Malachai Couture
Calleigh Crawford
Collin Ford
Ali Rowbotham
Grade 11 High Honors
Gracie Bailey
Emily Crandall
Anna Kilcollins
Mallory Kingsbury
Samuel Mahan
Lane McCrum
Grade 11 Highest Honors
Nickie Deschaine
Kira Fitzherbert
Delaney McKeen
Frankie Pierce
Riley Prince
Grade 12 Honors
MacKenzie Blackstone
Matthew Davis
Will Durost
Liberty Fulton
Daisy Grant
Chase Hentosh
Koby Honeycutt
Mayan Pratt
Samantha Shorey
Grade 12 High Honors
Olivia Blackstone
Meagan Blanchard
Madison Howlett
Colby Novak