Central Aroostook Jr/Sr High Honor Roll For Third Quarter

Third Quarter Honor Roll Released

Central Aroostook Jr/Sr High School in Mars Hill have released the honor roll for the third quarter of the academic year. Many area school districts are now into the fourth and final quarter of the year and students continue to earn recognition for academic excellence in the classroom.  

CAJHS recognized students in grades 7-12 and distinguished students as having achieved honors, high honors, and highest honors. Congratulations to the following students for making the third quarter honor roll at Central Aroostook Jr/Sr High School: 

Grade 7 Honors 

Mackenzie Davis  

Abrianna McDonald 

Brandon Whitman 

Grade 7 High Honors 

Maddilyn Atkinson 

Lilly Brewer 

Lilly Burtt 

Agis Clark 

Maxwell Couture 

Zylie Cullins 

Jahleel Josephy 

Kohen Kinney 

Kellen McCrum 

Dylan Mckeen 

Rebecca O'Leary 

Jacob Orser 

Stevi Pierce 

Rachel Rolon 

Grade 7 Highest Honors 

Sophia Bradstreet 

Jack Hentosh 

Charlie Pierce 

William Whited 

Grade 8 Honors 

Elana Barnes 

Gage McCrum 

Carson Scott 

Dommanick Shorey 

Grade 8 High Honors 

Savannah Hallett 

Abigail Howlett 

Victoria McCrum 

Livia Sawyer 

Hannah Shaw 

Grade 8 Highest Honors 

Harleigh Allen 

Isabelle Anthony 

Ella Gagne 

Grade 9 Honors 

Rebecca Bell 

Reed Birmingham 

Olivia Blanchard 

Riley Crawford 

Jamison Fulton 

Isaac Gillen 

Molly Grant 

Joshua Kearney 

Brinleigh Kingsbury 

Trace Kinney 

Olivia York 

Grade 9 High Honors 

Lily Bell 

Lily Claire 

Cassie Codrey 

Millie Couture 

Keith Giberson 

Julia Pierce 

Steven Price 

Caroline Thomas 

Jonah Tweedie 

Grade 9 Highest Honors 

Chase Henderson 

Grade 10 Honors 

Allisa Burtt 

Chad Crandall 

Carson Cushman 

Emma Giberson 

Cody Hayes 

Kale Kinney 

Rylee Pierce 

Izabel Pryor 

Grade 10 High Honors 

Wyatt Allen 

Colby Burlock 

Kristen Butler 

Abigail Haines 

Caleb Howlett 

Abram McCrum 

Skylynn Tilley 

Cierra White 

Grade 10 Highest Honors 

Kassidy Blackstone 

Ira Fletcher 

Jacob Hotham 

Willam Sargent 

Nevaeh Shaw 

Grade 11 Honors 

Josephine Boyce 

Hailey Brewer 

Ryder Brewer 

Kenyan Campbell  

Malachai Couture 

Calleigh Crawford 

Collin Ford 

Ali Rowbotham 

Grade 11 High Honors 

Gracie Bailey 

Emily Crandall 

Anna Kilcollins 

Mallory Kingsbury 

Samuel Mahan 

Lane McCrum 

Grade 11 Highest Honors 

Nickie Deschaine 

Kira Fitzherbert 

Delaney McKeen 

Frankie Pierce 

Riley Prince 

Grade 12 Honors 

MacKenzie Blackstone 

Matthew Davis 

Will Durost 

Liberty Fulton 

Daisy Grant 

Chase Hentosh 

Koby Honeycutt 

Mayan Pratt 

Samantha Shorey 

Grade 12 High Honors 

Olivia Blackstone 

Meagan Blanchard 

Madison Howlett 

Colby Novak 

