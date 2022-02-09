The Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races begins March 5 in Fort Kent, Maine, and organizers said they are seeing the largest numbers of registrations in 10 years.

There’s a total of 90 sled dog teams slots for the race, and planners encourage anyone who wants to enter the competition to register now.

Mushers from the United States, Canada and even France are excited to get back to racing after last year’s event had to be canceled due to the pandemic. Can-Am Committee Chair Dennis Cyr said “Now that they have a chance to join a race, they are showing a lot of interest.”

A lot of familiar names are back to compete including Denis Tremblay of St. Zenon, Quebec; Andre Longchamps of Pont-rouge, Quebec; and Remy Leduc from Glenwood, New Brunswick. Local St. John Valley favorites include Amy Dionne, Jared Ashley, Becki Tucker, Caleb Hayes, Chantelle Babin, and Tracy Babin.

The Can-Am will have a lot of new dogs running this year, said Cyr. He said, :“Some of the dogs running this year hadn’t even been born since the last time we had the race. It will be a new race for a lot of these dogs.”

A new technological feature allows people to follow the racers in real time with a GIS system on the Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races website.

For more information, go to the Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races Facebook page.

