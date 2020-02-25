The Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races start Saturday, February 29 - March 3 in Fort Kent. It’s the 28th annual event that draws huge crowds & international competitors.

The racing starts on Main Street at 8 am, attracting thousands of spectators and fans. Here’s the schedule of activities + start & finish times.

Mushers and their sled dogs will compete in the three different events – 30 miles, 100 miles and 250 miles. The 250 mile race is a qualifier for Alaska’s Iditarod. The total purse for the three races is $43,000.

The award ceremony for the 30 miles & 100 miles races is Sunday, March 3 at Lonesome Pine Ski Lodge. The awards presentation for the 250 mile race is set for March 5 at the lodge.

For more info on mushers, vets, rules, maps & more, go to Can-Am Crown.net. Look for updates and photos on their Facebook too.