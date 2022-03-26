Burpee Named 22′ Principals Award Winner For Southern Aroostook

Academic Award Season Continues

As we get ready to head into April, many high school seniors are finalizing their plans for their next step in life. Many are choosing between which college or trade to begin with when diplomas are handed out later this spring. A local school district recently announced their MPA Principals Award winner for 2022.

2022 MPA Principal's Award Winner

Southern Aroostook Community School has announced that Hunter Burpee is the district's winner of the MPA Principals Award. Principal Jonathan Porter said of Burpee “Throughout his years here at Southern Aroostook, Hunter has distinguished himself in the classroom and as a leader in the school and the community.” Hunter's academic excellence has led to him earning several scholarships from colleges and universities. The MPA Principal's Award was established in 1984 and recognizes well rounded students that excel in the classroom as well as positively impact their schools and communities. To be eligible, schools must be a member of the Maine Principals Association.

This guy knows how to get the job done, and well

Hunter Burpee is a student athlete that has excelled in both the classroom and in competition. Dedication to the student part of the title has earned Hunter the six-figure President's Honor Scholarship at Franklin Pierce University, and two scholarship offers from Husson University. The NHS member has been accepted into the Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Hunter Burpee with teammates after winning the 2022 Class D State Championship

He's got the gold

Hunter has also been a part of the success of Southern Aroostook athletics, having led the Warriors to win the Class D State Championship in basketball. Burpee was named the Class D Northern regional tournament MVP, and scored 31 points in the Warriors state title game against Forest Hills. Hunter was a 1,000-point scorer during his time on the hardwood, and helped pitch the baseball team to last year's state final.

A leader now, and in the future

Success and achievement will continue to follow Hunter Burpee in his next step in life. He has displayed leadership and focus at high levels during his high school time. Burpee played with a level head during intense moments in this year's tournament, having kept his cool despite the efforts of his opponents to take his focus away from winning. If he can keep that focus and determination, nothing will get in the way of this future leader. Congratulations to Hunter Burpee on being named the 2022 MPA Principals Award Winner for Southern Aroostook Community School.