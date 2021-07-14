Aroostook County Reports 3 Coronavirus Deaths

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Wednesday reported five COVID-19 deaths in the state, including three in Aroostook County.

Maine added 40 new coronavirus cases according to the CDC report; Aroostook County has six new cases.

There have been more than 69,300 cases of COVID-19 and 867 people have died with the disease across the state since the pandemic began in March 2020.

As of Wednesday, Maine's active caseload is estimated to be around 255. There are currently 28 people hospitalized with the virus in the state, including 18 patients in critical care and six on ventilators.

Maine's Vaccination Effort Making Slow Progress

With the vast majority of new COVID-19 infections affecting unvaccinated people and with the rise of the more contagious Delta variant, it's important for people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The latest figures from Maine.gov shows just over 59% of the state's total population has received a final dose of the vaccine to prevent COVID-19. For eligible residents age 12 and older, that percentage is about 67%.

In Aroostook County, more than 35,300 people have received their final dose of the vaccine. That represents about 59% of the county's eligible population, lower than the statewide percentage.

Cumberland County leads the state with 80% of the population age 12 and older fully vaccinated. Lincoln County is second with 73% of the eligible population having received their final dose.