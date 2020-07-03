4th of July Dog Safety Tips

While there won't be many organized fireworks this 4th of July because of the global pandemic, there will be many, if not more than usual fireworks at homes and camps and that's not good news for dogs. Unfortunately the 4th of July is one of the worst days in terms of dogs running off and being lost because they are spooked by the loud noises.

One of the most important tips is to take a current picture of your dog. Take one on July 3rd or 4th in the event that your fur baby runs off, you have a current photo!

Microchip your dog. It's probably too late to do that this year, but if your dog runs off and is recovered an animal control officer can scan the microchip and know who the owner is.

Make sure your dog is wearing a collar and identification tags. Further you should write your contact information on the inside of the collar in the event the tags come loose.

Leave your dog home! Don't bring your dog to a fireworks display! Dogs and fireworks just don't mix well!

Make sure your dog is in a secure, escape proof room or crate while fireworks are being shot off

Don't let your dog near sparklers or glow sticks.

Keep your dog away from alcohol

If your dog does run off, don't chase them!