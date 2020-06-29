Are Fireworks Illegal In Your Town?

Sadly, the on-going COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of the majority of the state's 4th of July Fireworks displays.

Here's where you say, "but fireworks are legal in Maine, so I will just put on my own display!"

Yes, while it has been legal for the average Joe to possess and use fireworks in Maine for about the last decade, there are many towns that still restrict the sale and usage of fireworks.

According to the Maine Fire Marshall's office, towns and cities that restrict the use and sale of consumer grade (ya know, the good ones) fireworks include: Augusta, Auburn, Bangor, Bath, Bar Harbor, Belfast, Boothbay Harbor, Brunswick, Bucksport, Camden, Damariscotta, Owls Head, Randolph, Rockland, Topsham, and Waterville.

Other towns and cities have restrictions that prohibit certain types of fireworks. These municipalities include: Farmingdale, Gardiner, Hallowell, Harpswell, Jay, Lewiston, Monmouth, and Oakland.

