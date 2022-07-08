Sentence for Fatal Crash in Acadia National Park

A 30-year-old man was sentenced to 41 months in prison on Friday, July 8, 2022 in connection with Acadia National Park triple vehicular fatality.

41 Months in Prison

Praneeth Manubolu was in the U.S. District Court in Bangor Friday and received the sentence for three counts of manslaughter, two counts of operating under the influence (OUI), and one count of unsafe operation of a motor vehicle.

Manubolu will also face three years of supervised release. His guilty plea was made on January 31, 2022. U.S. District Judge John A. Woodcock, Jr. handed down the sentence. United States Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced the ruling.

The Crash Happened on Park Loop Road in 2019

The incident happened on August 31, 2019 in the early morning hours on the Park Loop Road in Acadia National Park, according to court records. Praneeth Manubolu was the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash that killed his three passengers. He was also injured in the collision.

Factors in the Crash

Authorities said their investigation showed that Manubolu had been drinking earlier in the evening. “His blood alcohol content was determined to be .095% approximately 90 minutes after the crash with the legal limit being .08%.”

He was also traveling around 76 mph three seconds before the car crashed. The speed limit is 25 mph on that section of Park Loop Road in Acadia National Park.

Investigating Agencies

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation including the National Park Service and the Bar Harbor Police Department. The Maine State Police and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department also assisted on the case.