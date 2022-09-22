A 62-year-old man from Maisonnette, N.B. has been sentenced to 22 months in jail in connection with a series of incidents earlier this year, during which he allegedly pointed a gun at two people, including a police officer.

The Caraquet RCMP said Marcel Gauvin pleaded guilty to 14 charges in Bathurst Provincial Court on August 17th. The charges included pointing a firearm, assaulting a police officer with a weapon, flight from a police officer, uttering threats to cause bodily harm and use of a firearm in the commission of an offence.

On September 16, Gauvin was sentenced to 22 months in jail, minus time served, according to Sgt. Jonathan Simard. Following his release, Gauvin will be required to provide a DNA sample, he will be prohibited from driving a vehicle for a period of 12 months, and will be prohibited from owning any firearms for life.

Incidents in Maisonnette in April led to the arrest of 62-year-old man

The charges stem from a series of incidents on April 24, when members of the Caraquet RCMP responded to a disturbance at a home on Rue des Chalets in Maisonnette, Sgt. Simard said. Police were told that a man had pointed a firearm at someone and had fled the scene in a vehicle.

The pursuit came to an end when the RCMP found Gauvin near a wooded area along Highway 134. He surrendered to police and was arrested. Following the arrest, officers seized an unsecured firearm, as well as ammunition.

No other details of the assault on the police officer were released.