25-Year-Old Maine Man Arrested for Trying to Steal Marijuana

Androscoggin County Jail, Thinkstock

Police arrested a 25-year-old man from Auburn on Tuesday for attempting to steal marijuana from an Auburn store.

25-Year-Old Man Tried to Steal Marijuana from the Store

William C. Self was charged with robbery, assault, and stealing Schedule Z drugs charges, according to WGME News.

Suspect Assaulted Two Employees

Self went inside Cure Cannabis on Riverside Drive and lit a marijuana cigarette in the store. Employees asked Self to put it out. He tried to take some marijuana with him without paying as he left the business. The Store’s staff tried to stop him and he assaulted two of them. They both had minor injuries, according to police.

Out on Bail

Self is out on bail after his arrest.

