1 in 10 New Brunswickers With COVID-19 are in Hospital

New Brunswick Public Health on Tuesday reported 55 new coronavirus cases and 93 recoveries, dropping the active case count in the province to 667.

Ten percent of those cases – 66 people – are currently hospitalized and 15 patients are in intensive care. The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital in the province has doubled in the past two weeks. Officials say there are two people under 19 currently in hospital with the disease.

“Outbreaks have been declared at three hospitals in the province – Moncton, Saint John and Miramichi,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Of the number of people who are currently hospitalized across the province, 27 individuals contracted COVID-19 while already in hospital for another reason.”

For more information about the outbreaks go to the Horizon Health Network website.

Officials say the rate of people hospitalized and in ICU, as well as new cases, continues to most greatly impact people who are unvaccinated.

New Brunswick Vaccination update

Public Health reports that 81.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers – age 5 and older – are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Healthcare personnel, including those working in long-term care facilities, and residents of First Nations communities can book an appointment to receive an mRNA COVID-19 booster dose if six months have passed since their second dose. They must bring their immunization record to their appointment.

Residents 65 and older and school personnel are allowed to book an appointment to receive a booster dose if six months have passed since their second dose.

Vaccination appointments for children aged five to 11 are now available at clinics and pharmacies across the province.