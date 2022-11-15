The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday and Wednesday night in northern Aroostook County for what could be the biggest November snowstorm in four years.

Forecasters expect heavy snow mixed with sleet beginning around midday on Wednesday with 6 to 10 inches of new snow on the ground by the time the storm winds down in the early hours Thursday. The storm warning area covers Presque Isle northward to Fort Kent and Madawaska as well as northern Piscataquis and Somerset Counties.

Areas to the south should end up with less snow and sleet, but Houlton and southern Aroostook will still likely get between 4 and 8 inches, forecasters say.

Be prepared and be careful if you're on the roads late Wednesday

The storm warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday until around 1 a.m. Thursday. Travel could be especially difficult by Wednesday evening. Officials say if you must be on the roads, please keep an extra flashlight, warm clothes, and food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The National Weather Service says the snow will remain on the ground well into next week with below normal temperatures expected through the period.

You can find the latest road conditions for Maine online at NewEngland511.org, which is updated frequently.

What are the usual and record November snowfalls in northern Maine?

Normal snowfall for November as measured by the National Weather Service Office in Caribou is 10.4 inches. In 2018, Caribou recorded 18 inches of snow between November 12th and November 16th, with a record snowfall total for the month of nearly 30 inches.

