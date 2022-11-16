A mid-November snowstorm bearing down on the region has led schools and many offices in Aroostook County to close early on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting anywhere from 4 to 12 inches of new snow from south to north by the time the storm winds down late Wednesday evening. Heavy snow may mix with sleet and freezing rain at times, making travel difficult.

These Aroostook County schools are letting students out early on Wednesday:

All MSAD #1 schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. due to inclement weather. There will be no afternoon Pre-K or Kindergarten and no after-school activities.

MSAD 45 (Washburn schools) will be dismissing at 11:30 due to the upcoming storm. No after-school program.

Ashland Schools are closing early at 11:30 today

Easton Schools are letting out at 11:30.

Fort Fairfield Schools will dismiss early at 11:30 a.m.

RSU 29 (Houlton schools) will be dismissed at 11:30. There will be no afternoon Pre-K and all after school activities are cancelled.

MSAD 70 (Hodgdon Schools) are closing early at 11:30 a.m.

RSU 89 (Katahdin Schools) is releasing students at 11:30 a.m.

The Woodland Consolidated School will be releasing students at 11:45 today.

RSU 39 (Caribou schools) will be releasing at noon.

Van Buren District School will be dismissing at 12 PM today.

All Valley Unified schools (SAD 27, SAD 33 and Madawaska Schools) will be dismissed at 12 noon, and no afternoon Pre-K for all school districts.

UMPI and the Houlton Center will close at 11 a.m. today due to a winter storm. All afternoon and evening classes are cancelled and campus offices will be closed.

NMCC and the Smith Wellness Center closing at 11 a.m.

The UMFK campus will close at noon and will remain closed until midnight. All buildings will be closed with the exception of Nowland Hall. The Library and the Sports Center will remain open until 5:00pm.

Other closings and cancellations:

Presque Isle District Court is closing at 11:00am today due to inclement weather.

Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce is closing at 11:00 a.m.

Washburn Town Office - Town Office – Closing at 11;30 a.m.

Ashland Town Office is closing at 12:00 p.m.

Mapleton, Castle Hill and Chapman Town Office – Closing at noon

Bread of Life Soup Kitchen in Caribou is closed today due to the weather

The Sargent Community Center in Presque Isle is closed.

Caribou Wellness & Recreation Center – closing at 2:00 p.m.

Machias Savings Bank’s branches in Caribou and Presque Isle will be CLOSING today at 3pm.

This post will be updated as we receive new information. If you have a message you would like included, email us at newspi@townsquaremedia.com

25 Essentials to Keep in Your Vehicle During the Winter Months It pays to be prepared for any situation when driving in Maine during the winter.